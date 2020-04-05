Bicycles for a temporary road blockade in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China reports new infections as country remains on guard against imported cases
- Further outbreaks threaten to cast shadow over attempts to return to normal and get the economy going again
- Five new domestic cases of Covid-19 reported in southern province of Guangdong and 25 imported ones
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
