The crowds flocking to the Huangshan in Anhui province highlight the difficulties the country may face in future as it tries to get back to normal while keeping Covid-19 under control. Photo: Weibo
China’s Huangshan mountains swamped with visitors as country tries to ease coronavirus lockdown
- Pictures of packed trails over the weekend highlight difficulties in maintaining social distancing while trying to get back to normal
- Attraction in Anhui province said it would be forced to close on Sunday after exceeding its 20,000-visitor limits
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The crowds flocking to the Huangshan in Anhui province highlight the difficulties the country may face in future as it tries to get back to normal while keeping Covid-19 under control. Photo: Weibo