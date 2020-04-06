A man in a face mask walks past barriers blocking access to buildings in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
Coronavirus: What are the lockdown measures and travel bans in Asia?
- The restrictions introduced in Wuhan, where the new virus was first reported, are being replicated in varying degrees around the region
- Travel bans, compulsory quarantine and reduced freedom of movement for residents are a common feature
Topic | Disease
A man in a face mask walks past barriers blocking access to buildings in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters