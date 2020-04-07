China’s established home delivery system played an important role in getting food and other necessities to residents during the Wuhan lockdown. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: How China’s army of food delivery drivers helped keep country going during outbreak
- Buying and paying for meals and supplies online was already second nature for many Chinese before the Covid-19 lockdown
- The supply and delivery networks that were already in place were able to work with the authorities in cities like Wuhan
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
