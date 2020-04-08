A man walks by a poster promoting the protection of wildlife animals in Beijing on March 11, 2020. Authorities have cracked down on the sale of wild animals for food. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: what next for China’s wildlife trade ban?

  • The government has prohibited the sale of wild animals for food to try to stop the emergence of pandemic diseases like Covid-19
  • Much of those efforts are in response to a number of early cases linked to a wet market in Wuhan that sold exotic species
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 7:40am, 8 Apr, 2020

