A man walks by a poster promoting the protection of wildlife animals in Beijing on March 11, 2020. Authorities have cracked down on the sale of wild animals for food. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: what next for China’s wildlife trade ban?
- The government has prohibited the sale of wild animals for food to try to stop the emergence of pandemic diseases like Covid-19
- Much of those efforts are in response to a number of early cases linked to a wet market in Wuhan that sold exotic species
Topic | Health in China
