Passengers started gathering at Wuhan’s main station on Tuesday before restrictions on leaving the city were lifted at midnight. Photo: Simon Song
Tens of thousands prepare to leave Wuhan after spending two months in coronavirus lockdown
- Wuhan natives with jobs in other parts of China are looking to get back to work after being trapped in the city at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak
- From midnight on Wednesday people were free to leave the city and public transport started to return to normal
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
