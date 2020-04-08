Passengers started gathering at Wuhan’s main station on Tuesday before restrictions on leaving the city were lifted at midnight. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Society

Tens of thousands prepare to leave Wuhan after spending two months in coronavirus lockdown

  • Wuhan natives with jobs in other parts of China are looking to get back to work after being trapped in the city at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak
  • From midnight on Wednesday people were free to leave the city and public transport started to return to normal
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Jun Mai , Echo Xie in Beijing and Kristin Huang

Updated: 1:19am, 8 Apr, 2020

Passengers started gathering at Wuhan’s main station on Tuesday before restrictions on leaving the city were lifted at midnight. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE