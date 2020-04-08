Officials at Wuhan Railway Station check passenger codes as the city’s travel lockdown lifts. Photo: Simon Song
Wuhan on the move again as coronavirus lockdown limits ease

  • Travellers flood the city’s train station and traffic returns to roads and highways after more than two months of confinement
  • Unease persists, with some wearing full protective clothing and wary of leaving their homes
Echo Xie
Updated: 2:55pm, 8 Apr, 2020

