Electron microscope image by the US National Institutes of Health reveals the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: AP
Earlier signs of Covid-19 community transmission among Wuhan’s flu-like patients, study finds
- Retrospective look at patient samples finds slow build of coronavirus
- Nine patients came from six Wuhan districts, further evidence of wider person-to-person infection
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
