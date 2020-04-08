The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, to honour those who have died in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese border city in lockdown after coronavirus cases arrive via Russia

  • Checkpoint closed, residents ordered to stay home as checkpoint city Suifenhe reports 25 new imported infections, all from its northern neighbour
  • Local hospitals stretched to their limits, authorities say
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Laura Zhou
Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Apr, 2020

