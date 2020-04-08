China on Wednesday released its first figures for asymptomatic coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: 68 per cent of cases confirmed in China in past eight days had no symptoms

  • Of the 885 infections reported between March 31 and April 7, 601 people showed no visible signs, National Health Commission says
  • But scientists say data set is too small to draw any conclusions about how Covid-19 spreads
Kinling Lo
Updated: 5:11pm, 8 Apr, 2020

