Zisiqiao has been at the centre of China’s snake industry for nearly four decades but is now facing an uncertain future. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese snake village scales down as coronavirus prompts wildlife trade ban
- Zisiqiao used to breed 3 million snakes a year but the government’s new rules leave its future in doubt
- Some research suggests the coronavirus originated in bats before reaching humans via snakes
Topic | Coronavirus China
Zisiqiao has been at the centre of China’s snake industry for nearly four decades but is now facing an uncertain future. Photo: Simon Song