Auntie Xiong, owner of a popular breakfast store on Shenyang Road, will be missed as the people of Wuhan emerge from lockdown and find life has changed. Illustration: Handout
As Wuhan comes out of lockdown many are asking: where is Auntie Xiong and her delicious street food?
- She may not have been famous but this cook will be missed by devoted customers
- People in the world’s first coronavirus-hit city are emerging to assess the human devastation wrought by Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Auntie Xiong, owner of a popular breakfast store on Shenyang Road, will be missed as the people of Wuhan emerge from lockdown and find life has changed. Illustration: Handout