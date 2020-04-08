Auntie Xiong, owner of a popular breakfast store on Shenyang Road, will be missed as the people of Wuhan emerge from lockdown and find life has changed. Illustration: Handout
China

As Wuhan comes out of lockdown many are asking: where is Auntie Xiong and her delicious street food?

  • She may not have been famous but this cook will be missed by devoted customers
  • People in the world’s first coronavirus-hit city are emerging to assess the human devastation wrought by Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Viola Zhou
Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Apr, 2020

