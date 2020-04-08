A patient at a US hospital in July or August last year may have had coronavirus, concluded a Chinese supercomputer given the task of diagnosing Covid-19. US doctors said the symptoms were possibly associated with vaping. Photo: Nora Tam
China /  Society

Chinese supercomputer and American doctors clash over AI coronavirus diagnosis of young US vaper

  • China’s Tianhe-1 machine says white patches detected on lungs suggest probable Covid-19
  • But North Carolina doctor says five patients with similar symptoms were not evidence of an earlier outbreak
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:24pm, 8 Apr, 2020

A patient at a US hospital in July or August last year may have had coronavirus, concluded a Chinese supercomputer given the task of diagnosing Covid-19. US doctors said the symptoms were possibly associated with vaping. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE