An estimated 55,000 people left Wuhan by train on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: tens of thousands say goodbye to Wuhan as city ends 11 weeks of lockdown
- An estimated 55,000 people left by rail alone on Wednesday, while 100 commercial flights took off for the first time since January 23
- Wuhan residents are keen to get their lives back on track, but some are fearful of the ‘silent carriers’ who could start a second wave of infections
