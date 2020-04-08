An estimated 55,000 people left Wuhan by train on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: tens of thousands say goodbye to Wuhan as city ends 11 weeks of lockdown

  • An estimated 55,000 people left by rail alone on Wednesday, while 100 commercial flights took off for the first time since January 23
  • Wuhan residents are keen to get their lives back on track, but some are fearful of the ‘silent carriers’ who could start a second wave of infections
Catherine Wong and Echo Xie

Updated: 10:50pm, 8 Apr, 2020

