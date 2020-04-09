A worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a construction worker for nucleic acid test in Wuhan, Hubei province, in China on April 7. Photo: Reuters
Symptom-free Covid-19 patients must be reported within two hours: Chinese government
- New guidelines aim to limit risk posed by healthy carriers to virus containment
- Some cases may be pre-symptomatic and will go on to show symptoms later
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
