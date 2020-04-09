A shortage of components is hampering China’s efforts to meet the global demand for medical equipment. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ventilator makers desperate for parts as global demand for machines hits 1 million

  • Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi appeals to Switzerland for components as medical supplies producers face ‘impossible task’
  • Under current conditions, China’s ventilator suppliers can meet only a fifth of global needs, industry officials warn
Keegan Elmer
Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Apr, 2020

