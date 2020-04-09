Wuhan restaurant owner Xiang Yafei says he wasn’t afraid to be a coronavirus vaccine guinea pig. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus vaccine trials: Chinese volunteer in Wuhan tells his story
- ‘I felt excited and proud of myself,’ says restaurant owner and former volunteer ambulance driver Xiang Yafei
- ‘I didn’t feel afraid at all. In my mind, it’s already a successful vaccine,’ he says
Topic | Coronavirus China
Wuhan restaurant owner Xiang Yafei says he wasn’t afraid to be a coronavirus vaccine guinea pig. Photo: Handout