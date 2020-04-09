Wuhan restaurant owner Xiang Yafei says he wasn’t afraid to be a coronavirus vaccine guinea pig. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus vaccine trials: Chinese volunteer in Wuhan tells his story

  • ‘I felt excited and proud of myself,’ says restaurant owner and former volunteer ambulance driver Xiang Yafei
  • ‘I didn’t feel afraid at all. In my mind, it’s already a successful vaccine,’ he says
Alice Yan
Updated: 5:15pm, 9 Apr, 2020

