Chinese border town builds makeshift hospital to cope with coronavirus cases coming in from Russia
- Rising number of imported Covid-19 cases prompts lockdown and stricter controls between neighbours
- Quarantine and testing at checkpoints are ‘stretched beyond limit’
A 13-storey office building in Suifenhe, Heilongjiang province, is being converted into a hospital, which will have 600 beds when it opens on April 11. Photo: Handout