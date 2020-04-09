Airport personnel unload an Air France Boeing 777 Cargo transporting face masks from China at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, on the outskirts of Paris on March 28. Photo: AFP
Air France cargo flights back on runway on coronavirus mask mission
- Pilot who tested positive for Covid-19 has completed stay and ready to be repatriated, carrier says
- Services to resume between Paris and Shanghai via Seoul
