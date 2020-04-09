People walk along a retail street in Wuhan on Wednesday as lockdown measures were eased. Photo: AP
On the other side of a coronavirus nightmare, Wuhan wakes up to start again
- Two reporters from the South China Morning Post, who visited the city just as it began its lockdown, return to assess the mood as it reopens
- Doctors, business owners and residents describe their battle to contain a deadly outbreak, and trauma that will take longer to heal
