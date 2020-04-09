Nature magazine said that continuing to associate a virus with a specific place is irresponsible and needs to stop. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Nature magazine apologises for reports linking Covid-19 with China
- Scientific journal admits it ‘was an error on our part’ to erroneously link the pathogen with Wuhan and China
- ‘It would be tragic if stigma, fuelled by the coronavirus, led Asia’s young people to retreat from international campuses,’ it says
