Nature magazine said that continuing to associate a virus with a specific place is irresponsible and needs to stop. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Nature magazine apologises for reports linking Covid-19 with China

  • Scientific journal admits it ‘was an error on our part’ to erroneously link the pathogen with Wuhan and China
  • ‘It would be tragic if stigma, fuelled by the coronavirus, led Asia’s young people to retreat from international campuses,’ it says
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 11:30pm, 9 Apr, 2020

