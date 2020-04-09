The new coronavirus appears to replicate rapidly in the throat, a German study has found. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus replicates in throat making it easy to transmit, German scientists say
- Pathogen that causes Covid-19 does not have to travel to the lungs to replicate, researchers say
- High viral load in the throat at the onset of symptoms suggests people with Covid-19 are infectious very early on, they say
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The new coronavirus appears to replicate rapidly in the throat, a German study has found. Photo: AFP