In addition to bearing greater domestic, caring and family duties during the pandemic, women’s jobs are often the most vulnerable. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Female frontline workers in China typical of coronavirus economic and domestic burden on women: report

  • Domestic violence and inequality are issues facing Asia-Pacific women during pandemic, says UN Women report
  • Women and girls disproportionately affected by health, education and labour-related hardship
Phoebe Zhang
Updated: 2:02pm, 10 Apr, 2020

