Experts say the conditions in wet markets increase the chances of a virus jumping from animals to humans. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Society

Bat virus? Bioweapon? What the science says about Covid-19 origins

  • Speculation about the emergence of the new coronavirus is spreading almost as quickly as the pandemic
  • Scientists believe some pathways are more probable than others
Topic |   Coronavirus China
SCMP
Simone McCarthy and Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:32am, 11 Apr, 2020

Experts say the conditions in wet markets increase the chances of a virus jumping from animals to humans. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE