People scan a health QR code at Wuhan’s Hankou Railway Station on Wednesday, the day travel restrictions on leaving the city were lifted. Photo: Reuters
Exodus from Wuhan as Chinese mark end of lockdown and make up for lost Lunar New Year travel
- Guangdong a popular choice for Wuhan travellers leaving their province
- 7,100 people left on flights and 55,000 people left the city by train as soon as the railways reopened
