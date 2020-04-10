CanSino Biologics and the Academy of Military Medical Sciences has completed the first phase of a clinical trial for an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Weibo
Volunteers needed for second phase of China coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics is recruiting 500 people for the second stage of the country’s main prospect for a preventive injection for Covid-19
- This time participants will be able to remain at home rather than have to stay in one facility for two weeks
Topic | Coronavirus China
CanSino Biologics and the Academy of Military Medical Sciences has completed the first phase of a clinical trial for an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Weibo