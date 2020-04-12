The study suggests coronavirus can infect T cells. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus could target immune system by targeting protective cells, warn scientists

  • Researchers in China and the US find that the virus that causes Covid-19 can destroy the T cells that are supposed to protect the body from harmful invaders
  • One doctor said concern is growing in medical circles that effect could be similar to HIV
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:23am, 12 Apr, 2020

