Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) visits a military base on Thursday, as her government unveiled measures to relieve the economic impact of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Taiwan fights to save its tourism industry amid battering by coronavirus and Beijing
- Self-ruled island seems to have contained its outbreak, but its ban on overseas tours followed Beijing halting mainland Chinese groups going there
- Second phase of aid package will include bailouts for travel agents and workers, ministry announces
Topic | Coronavirus China
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) visits a military base on Thursday, as her government unveiled measures to relieve the economic impact of the pandemic. Photo: AFP