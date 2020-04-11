Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) visits a military base on Thursday, as her government unveiled measures to relieve the economic impact of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Taiwan fights to save its tourism industry amid battering by coronavirus and Beijing

  • Self-ruled island seems to have contained its outbreak, but its ban on overseas tours followed Beijing halting mainland Chinese groups going there
  • Second phase of aid package will include bailouts for travel agents and workers, ministry announces
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 1:15pm, 11 Apr, 2020

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) visits a military base on Thursday, as her government unveiled measures to relieve the economic impact of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE