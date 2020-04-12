Blue skies were an unexpected upside of locking down cities and halting industrial production across China. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 lockdowns brought blue skies back to China, but don’t expect them to last
- Between January 20 and April 4, PM2.5 levels across the country fell by more than 18 per cent, according to the environment ministry
- But observers say that as soon as the nation’s factories and roads get back to normal, so too will the air pollution levels
