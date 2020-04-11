Chinese experts say expediting the development of a vaccine is key to changing the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Simon Song
Coronavirus: China is not safe while Covid-19 continues to spread around the world, experts say

  • Nations ‘can’t be at peace as long as there is an outbreak in any country’, Chinese respiratory disease specialist Zhong Nanshan says
  • ‘I still don’t see any light for the global pandemic,’ says Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention
Matt Ho
Updated: 3:30pm, 11 Apr, 2020

