China has banned all foreigners entering the country as it steps up efforts to prevent a flood of imported coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: foreigners who flout quarantine rules could face 10-year ban from China
- Immigration authority issues stern warning as Beijing steps up its efforts to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 cases being imported from overseas
- ‘Virus knows no national borders. Everyone around the world must take responsibility in fighting the epidemic,’ it says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
