Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan called for the CDC’s remit to be strengthened. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s Centres for Disease Control should have power to warn public, says country’s leading expert

  • Zhong Nanshan tells state media that the CDC is currently a ‘technical unit’ but should have authority to sound the alarm and release information
  • Spread of Covid-19 has led to renewed focus on failures in the country’s infectious disease control measures
Updated: 7:00am, 13 Apr, 2020

