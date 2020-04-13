Staff work pack medical masks at a workshop in Tangshan, north China's Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Unmasked: the quality dangers in China’s new coronavirus-induced boom industry

  • Surging international demand for personal protective equipment has lured new players into the lucrative industry
  • But not all entrants can meet the standards required in the country and overseas
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai and Linda Lew

Updated: 6:16pm, 13 Apr, 2020

