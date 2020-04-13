A woman feeds pigeons in an empty square usually bustling with pedestrians in Algiers. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Algeria becomes Africa’s worst affected country as fears grow over impact on continent

  • The country’s sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks mirrors a pattern seen elsewhere that has prompted the WHO to warn it could cause ‘devastation’ across the continent
  • Fragile health systems risk being overwhelmed and political turmoil and falling oil revenues threaten to compound the danger
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 10:54pm, 13 Apr, 2020

