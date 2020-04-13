The Chinese border city of Suifenhe in Heilongjiang province has been overwhelmed by coronavirus cases among people returning from Russia. Photo: Reuters
China

Coronavirus: China reinforces borders as gateways try to fend off another wave of infections

  • Guangzhou comes in for criticism as it orders all citizens of ‘high-risk’ countries – many of them in Africa – to spend 14 days in quarantine
  • Medical crews sent to northern city to bolster health system overwhelmed with cases among people returning from Russia
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and He Huifeng

Updated: 11:55pm, 13 Apr, 2020

