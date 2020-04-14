A makeshift hospital is being built in Heilongjiang province near the border with Russia. A cluster of Covid-19 cases has emerged in the province. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus cluster in China stretches from dinner party to hospital to charges of breaching contagion laws
- Patients in hospital test positive after chain of infection, bringing cluster total to at least 17 cases
- Heilongjiang case highlights the perils of easing social distance measures before time
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A makeshift hospital is being built in Heilongjiang province near the border with Russia. A cluster of Covid-19 cases has emerged in the province. Photo: Reuters