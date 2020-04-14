Students from Taiyuan University of Technology board a bus to return to campus in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China orders university students to stay on campus to halt coronavirus spread
- Directive part of a raft of new rules in store for colleges as classes gradually resume
- But changes do not apply to staff, according to health and education authorities
Topic | China education
Students from Taiyuan University of Technology board a bus to return to campus in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua