Wuhan is opening up again, but visitors are staying away. Photo: AP
Wuhan hotel owners warn they are on the brink of going bust after coronavirus devastates industry
- The industry has appealed for help from the local government to cover wage and rental costs as travellers stay away after Covid-19 outbreak
- Appeal says that hotels gave medical staff free accommodation worth US$2m as they tackled the deadly epidemic
Topic | Coronavirus China
