China is using dual testing to determine how many people have been infected with Covid-19 but recovered without showing symptoms. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China launches study into asymptomatic cases and shared immunity
- Residents of nine regions, including Wuhan, Beijing and Shanghai, to be sampled using both nucleic acid and antibody tests, state media reports
- Research ‘very important as it will help us to direct our countermeasures in the future’, molecular virologist says
Topic | Coronavirus China
China is using dual testing to determine how many people have been infected with Covid-19 but recovered without showing symptoms. Photo: AP