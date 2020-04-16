Anti-US sentiment in China has been on the rise, fuelled by nationalism and misinformation, as the two countries engage in a blame game over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
China / Society

Moderate voices call for calm as US-China coronavirus war of words rages

  • Anti-US sentiment fuelled by nationalism and misinformation has blown out of all proportion, Chinese intellectuals warn
  • Recent articles on China’s social media call for restraint, fact-based discussion and a respect for science
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:15am, 16 Apr, 2020

