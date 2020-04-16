Supermarket shoppers in New York stand apart from each other amid calls to practise social distancing. Photo: AFP
China

Coronavirus: re-emergence will be a threat until 2024, Harvard study finds

  • Social distancing may need to continue or be used intermittently for next two years even if the virus were seemingly eliminated, researchers say
  • Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that distancing in the US could be eased this month, while China has loosened its measures
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 12:34pm, 16 Apr, 2020

Supermarket shoppers in New York stand apart from each other amid calls to practise social distancing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE