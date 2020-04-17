People at epicentre of China’s crisis look for explanations. Illustration: Henry Wong
China /  Society

Questions of trust: searching for answers in Wuhan’s coronavirus aftermath

  • Two reporters from the South China Morning Post, who visited the city just as it began its lockdown, return to assess the mood as it reopens
  • From the treatment of whistle-blowers to real case numbers, people at epicentre of China’s crisis look for explanations
Topic |   Coronavirus China
SCMP
Jun Mai and Echo Xie

Updated: 7:31am, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People at epicentre of China’s crisis look for explanations. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE