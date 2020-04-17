Two of the Chinese clinical trials affected by the lack of subjects involve the antiviral medication remdesivir. Photo: AP
China cancels coronavirus clinical trials due to shortage of patients

  • Many studies halted ‘because no one expected that China would control the epidemic so quickly’, respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan says
  • Almost 600 clinical trials have been registered since the outbreak began, which is evidence of Chinese researchers’ determination to find a treatment for Covid-19, he says
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:45pm, 17 Apr, 2020

