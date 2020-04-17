Jonathan Li backed the South Korean model for fighting the outbreak. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Meet the Hong Kong forecaster who predicted spread of coronavirus cases in US

  • Jonathan Li’s forecasts for the number of new cases in the US and Europe have been borne out by events
  • Computer engineer took up to 100 factors into account when drawing up his model, including demographics, infrastructure and population density
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 10:30pm, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jonathan Li backed the South Korean model for fighting the outbreak. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE