Jonathan Li backed the South Korean model for fighting the outbreak. Photo: Handout
Meet the Hong Kong forecaster who predicted spread of coronavirus cases in US
- Jonathan Li’s forecasts for the number of new cases in the US and Europe have been borne out by events
- Computer engineer took up to 100 factors into account when drawing up his model, including demographics, infrastructure and population density
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Jonathan Li backed the South Korean model for fighting the outbreak. Photo: Handout