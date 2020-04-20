A US study has warned that Covid-19 infections among children could lead to thousands of hospitalisations, with the very young most at risk. Photo: AFP
US coronavirus study warns sick children could overwhelm health system
- Lower risk of fatality from Covid-19 among children has led to a sense of complacency that does not add up, new research warns
- ‘Urgent’ need to prepare for influx of paediatric cases with infants and very young most at risk
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A US study has warned that Covid-19 infections among children could lead to thousands of hospitalisations, with the very young most at risk. Photo: AFP