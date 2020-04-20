Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says people in the US should understand that their enemy is the virus, not China. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

‘We are not the culprit’: Beijing tells US to stop blaming China for coronavirus pandemic

  • Foreign ministry spokesman says global community should ‘stay united and cooperate’ to overcome the virus
  • Beijing is under mounting pressure over its handling of the crisis, with calls for an independent inquiry
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:29pm, 20 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says people in the US should understand that their enemy is the virus, not China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE