Director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, George Gao Fu. Gao says he and other medical team members were forthcoming with information that the novel coronavirus was transmitting between people as soon as they knew. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China CDC director defends early outbreak action: ‘I never said there was no human-to-human transmission’
- George Gao Fu says medical team concluded ‘very efficient’ transmission between people as soon as it visited Wuhan
- TV interview comes amid allegations of secrecy and cover-up in China
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, George Gao Fu. Gao says he and other medical team members were forthcoming with information that the novel coronavirus was transmitting between people as soon as they knew. Photo: Agence France-Presse