Marriage and divorce applications fell in Beijing the first quarter, as government office hours were cut back and severe restrictions placed on movement. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

Coronavirus: how being forced together is tearing couples apart

  • From mahjong to face masks, small things can balloon into big arguments in the pandemic pressure cooker, Chinese psychologist says
  • Lawyer says he has fielded more divorce inquiries since the coronavirus erupted in China late last year
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:36am, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Marriage and divorce applications fell in Beijing the first quarter, as government office hours were cut back and severe restrictions placed on movement. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE