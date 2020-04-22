Three candidates have moved to clinical trials in China as scientists race to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: clinical trial begins on third vaccine candidate in China
- It targets the initial strain of the virus and other mutations that have emerged as it has spread around the globe
- Volunteers given the shot last week are all healthy adults aged between 18 and 59, and two more trials will follow
Topic | Coronavirus China
Three candidates have moved to clinical trials in China as scientists race to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua