A ceramic figurine of Du Fu, a prominent Chinese poet of the Tang dynasty. Du is the subject of a new BBC documentary, thrilling devotees of his poetry. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Society

How Gandalf and ancient poetry can show the world a different side to China amid coronavirus unease

  • Documentary puts China’s literary hero into context: there is Dante, there’s Shakespeare, and there’s Du Fu
  • Theatrical legend Sir Ian McKellen brings glamour to beloved verses in British documentary
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A ceramic figurine of Du Fu, a prominent Chinese poet of the Tang dynasty. Du is the subject of a new BBC documentary, thrilling devotees of his poetry. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE